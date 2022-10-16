‘[L.A.] will be home’: Jalen Ramsey drops Odell Beckham Jr. prediction amid frustration on Rams offer

There has been a lot of talk surrounding Odell Beckham Jr. of late as the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver continues to navigate free agency. OBJ has already been linked to a handful of teams around the league, but for his part, Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey is feeling optimistic about a potential reunion with Beckham in LA.

When asked about whether or not he’s been in contact with OBJ recently, Ramsey admitted that he hasn’t had many discussions with Beckham with regard to his looming free agency decision (via Mike Florio of PFT):

“Maybe,” Beckham said. “Maybe, maybe not. No, I have, but I mean not about him, like football wise. We don’t talk about football every time.”

Beckham himself has revealed his frustration with regard to the Rams’ extension offer, which is likely why he’s also been trying to find greener pastures elsewhere. Ramsey, however, is steering clear of all this money talk:

“No, I ain’t got to check in,” Ramsey said. “I know what’s up. So we got a while anyway before Odell is back playing football, right? So he’s going to take care of himself, take care of his body, and when the time is right, I’m still confident that this will be home. But that’s up to him like at the end of the day. Selfishly, obviously I want him here. But I want what’s best for him, like as a friend of him. I want what’s best for him.”

Based on Ramsey’s comments here, the Rams cornerback seems confident that LA and Beckham will be able to find an amenable common ground sooner rather than later. Ramsey knows what Beckham brings to the table and how the high-profile wide receiver can help the Rams with their title defense this season.

Then again, Jalen Ramsey did also say that he would understand if OBJ opts to take his talents elsewhere.