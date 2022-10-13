The contract offer Odell Beckham Jr. wants from Rams

Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr remains a free agent as he continues to recover from his ACL tear in the Super Bowl in February. While OBJ still loves the Los Angeles Rams and wants to run it back with the reigning champs, their offer wasn’t sufficient enough, as he pointed out recently on Twitter.

Well, it appears it’s because Beckham Jr wants a deal like Michael Gallup of the Dallas Cowboys got, who also tore his ACL towards the end of last season yet received a five-year, $62.5 million extension.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“The expected time for him to be back on the field is mid-November so we got a lot of time to talk about Odell Beckham Jr as the top free agent out there between now and November. From my understanding, what OBJ hoped for was a Michael Gallup-type deal from the Rams. So the team knows him, tears his ACL, they still believe in him even though he’d be out for awhile, locking him up with the team for several years. That did not happen for Beckham. Instead, it was an offer that he deemed low. He basically just wanted to be back with the team that knows him best and the team doctor who did his surgery.”

This makes perfect sense for Odell Beckham Jr. The difference in LA was drastic when the WR arrived, giving the Rams an electrifying offensive duo out wide of Cooper Kupp and OBJ. Frankly, he would’ve probably been the MVP of Super Bowl 56 too had he not been injured.

Beckham Jr has proven his worth. 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular season games speaks for itself. The Rams offense looks anemic so far and lacks a true playmaker outside of Kupp. It’s time to give OBJ a call and lock him up.