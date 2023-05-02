Almeria and Elche meet in the Spanish La Liga Santander! Catch the La Liga odds series here, featuring our Almeria-Elche prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Almeria currently sits in 17th place, leading two points ahead of the three teams in the drop zone. The Rojiblancos have found some good results lately, winning two of their last five games. Their latest match against Real Madrid resulted in a 4-2 loss.

Elche finally got a win after a seven-game winless streak, pounding four goals against Rayo Vallecano while also securing a clean sheet. Elche still holds the bottom spot of the La Liga table and is in danger of relegation to La Liga 2.

Here are the Almeria-Elche soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Almeria-Elche Odds

Almeria: -175

Elche: +440

Draw: +300

Over 2.5 Goals: -144

Under 2.5 Goals: +118

How to Watch Almeria vs. Elche

TV: N/A

Stream: Bet365, ESPN+

Time: 1:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT

Why Almeria Can Beat Elche

Despite being a bottom-ranked team, Almería will not pose themselves as easy opponents. The Segunda División winners last season are in 17th place, earning 33 points from nine wins, six draws, and 17 defeats. The Rojiblancos will aim to get the three points here to leapfrog into a potential 14th-place finish, overtaking Cadiz, Valladolid, and Valencia.

Rubi’s team will need some serious spark as they head into May and play their last six games in Spain’s top flight. They had an awful run in 2023 but managed to get critical wins over Espanyol, Barcelona, Valencia, and recently against Getafe. The Almeriensistas will need some serious attacking changes, as they have only found the back of the net 40 times while giving up 57 goals. Their home record is fairly good as they rank 10th in the league with 26 points earned from 16 games. They have eight wins, two draws, and six defeats when playing on home turf and have scored 24 times in the Estadio del Mediterraneo.

UDA recorded a 1-1 draw from Elche in the reverse match earlier this season. Almeria has won six times and drew six as well in the last 20 matches against Elche. Almeria aims to snap their four-game winless streak with an upset win against the Alicante outfit. Luis Javier Suarez and Leo Baptistao are guaranteed starters, combining for eight goals this season, as well as Lucas Robertone who has two goals and seven assists. Gonzalo Melero is also a serviceable midfielder, who has made seven goal contributions.

As for Almeria, Diego Fuoli and El Bila Toure are reported out for Almeria. , but Melero, Suarez, Samu Costa, and Arnau Puigmal are at risk for suspension, racking up four yellow cards already.

Why Elche Can Beat Almeria

Following 32 matches, Elche claimed their three La Liga wins of the season this year, defeating Villarreal (3-1), Mallorca (1-0), and Rayo Vallecano (4-0). Tete Morente, Lucas Boye, Fidel, and Gerard Gambau were in the scoreline for Elche, thanks to the team tallying 18 total shots and nine shots on target while posting a 51% ball possession rate.

Los Franjiverdes remain 15 points behind second-bottom Espanyol in the La Liga table. Elche only recorded three wins, seven draws, and 22 defeats which result in just 16 points. They have just found the back of the net 24 times and also conceded 62 goals. They would need to make a series of wins if they aim for survival, as the visitors and 16th-ranked Valencia hold a 17-point buffer from them.

Elche also endured a 1-1 draw with the Almeristas last August, but they do know their way against Almeria. They won two of the last four match-ups against UDA and drew the other two. Those wins included a 2-1 victory in the Round of 32 of last season’s Copa del Rey, as well as a 2-0 win in La Liga 2 last January 2020.

Elche would need to replicate their deadlock performances against Real Valladolid, Osasuna, Cadiz, Espanyol, Valencia, or Mallorca if they want to take a point in this fixture. In addition, Elche would have to make extra work on the defensive end by making more of their season averages of 17.0 tackles, 18.8 clearances, 8.5 interceptions, and 3.8 saves per game. Los Ilicitans would also need to lessen their 130.6 possession lost per game and challenge the ball without taking more than 14.0 fouls and 2.7 yellow cards per game. Elche has also recorded 12 red cards this season.

Sebastian Beccacece and company would have to play this game without Pedro Bigas, Omar Mascarell, and Jose Angel Carmona. Helibelton Palacios is doubtful to appear in this match. Fidel, Lucas Boye, and Tete Morente would likely be the front three for the Green Stripes, while Pere Milla, Gerard Gumbau, and John Nwankwo shall take midfield duties.

Final Almeria-Elche Prediction & Pick

The battle between two unimpressive teams in La Liga will be a low-scoring one, but Almeria should go ahead of Elche this time.

Final Almeria-Elche Prediction & Pick: Almeria (-175), Under 2.5 goals (+118)