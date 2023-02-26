Almeria (6-4-12) will be looking to inflict some wounds against FC Barcelona (19-2-1) in Round 23 of Spain’s La Liga as the two teams lock horns at Estadio del Mediterráneo. It’s time to check our La Liga odds series, starring our Almeria-Barcelona prediction and pick.
Xavi’s team has been on in a bit of a slump. After an exit in the Europa League, the Blaugrana will hope to secure all domestic titles in Spain with sharp focus in the La Liga.
Almeria currently sits at 19th place, lagging behind by one point from Valencia. The Rojiblancos are still in relegation scare, sharing spots with Getafe and Elche.
Here are the Almeria-Barcelona soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
La Liga Odds: Almeria-Barcelona Odds
UD Almeria: +500
FC Barcelona: -220
Draw: +350
Over 2.5 Goals: -164
Under 2.5 Goals: +134
How to Watch Almeria vs. Barcelona
TV: DAZN, ESPN Deportes
Stream: ESPN+, fuboTV
Time: 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT
Why Almeria Can Beat Barcelona
Despite being a bottom-ranked team, Almería will not pose themselves as easy opponents. The Segunda División winners last season are in 19th place, earning 22 points from six wins, four draws, and 12 defeats. The Rojiblancos will aim to get the three points here to leapfrog into a potential 14th-place finish.
Rubi’s team will need some serious spark to end their February fixture. They started this year with an 0-2 loss to Real Sociedad, followed by two draws and a 3-1 beating against Espanyol. La Union is still winless this February, earning defeats from Rayo Vallecano, Real Betis, and Girona. The Almeriensistas will need some serious attacking changes, as they have only found the back of the net 27 times while giving up 40 goals. Their home record is fairly good as they rank eighth in the league with 19 points earned from 11 games. They have six wins, one draw, and four defeats when playing on home turf.
Why Barcelona Can Beat Almeria
Final Almeria-Barcelona Prediction & Pick
Almeria has a fairly good performance while playing at home. Yet, the Catalan giants are poised to remain undefeated against Almeria. Almeria will be extremely lucky to squeak a goal in this match, but Barca is sure to bring the victory and hold a comfortable margin on top of the La Liga standings.
Final Almeria-Barcelona Prediction & Pick: FC Barcelona(-220), Over 2.5 goals (-164)