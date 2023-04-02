Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis take on Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid side in an important La Liga encounter! It’s time to check our La Liga odds series, starring our Atletico Madrid-Betis prediction and pick.

Atletico Madrid is in third place in the league table at the moment and has improved after a slow start to their campaign. Los Colchoneros eased past Valencia by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Real Betis is currently in fifth place in the La Liga standings and has been fairly impressive so far this season. The Andalusian outfit edged Mallorca to a 1-0 victory last month and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Here are the Atletico Madrid-Betis soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Atletico Madrid-BetisOdds

Atletico Madrid: -220

Real Betis: +600

Draw: +310

Over 2.5 Goals: -104

Under 2.5 Goals: -118

How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Betis

TV: ESPN Deportes

Stream: DirecTV Stream, ESPN+, fuboTV

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Atletico Madrid Can Beat Betis

Atletico Madrid has managed to turn their La Liga campaign around and is currently one of the most in-form teams in the competition. Antoine Griezmann has been a revelation for the club this season and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

Atletico beat Betis 2-1 on the road on October 23, their lone matchup so far this season. Betis did have 1.4 expected goals compared to Atletico’s 0.8.

Atletico has won five of their last six league matches and is coming off a 3-0 home win over Valencia. In four of those five wins, they had more expected goals than their opponent. Not only are Atletico churning out wins, but they have been scoring at a healthy rate. They have managed 10 goals in their last three La Liga games, including the 3-0 win over Valencia before the break. For coach Diego Simeone, the idea would resonate around cementing their place for the third spot and not letting any more slip-ups affect their season.

Atletico is led in the attack by Spanish forward Alvaro Morata, who has 10 goals on the season.

Reinildo Isnard Mandava, Memphis Depay, and Sergio Reguilon are absent for this day. Griezmann and Alvaro Morata are set to spearhead Atleti’s attack while Koke, Thomas Lemar, and Marcos Llorente are going to take midfield duties.

Why Betis Can Beat Atletico Madrid

Real Betis has also stepped up this season but will need to be at their best against an impressive team. RB sits fifth in the Spanish La Liga ladder, six points behind today’s hosts. The green outfit also has a 6-3-4 record on the road.

Real Betis is four places below FC Barcelona and averages 1.31 goals per game, allowing one goal per game. They are led by Spanish forward Borja Iglesia, who has 12 goals on the season. Betis is 4-0-2 in their last six league games and has not lost in league play since February 4.

Manuel Pellegrini has a similar task to Simeone, as his Real Betis side will focus on league matters from here on. After their elimination from the Europa League at the hands of Manchester United, the Seville club will put in everything to finish in the top four. Nabil Fekir, Juan Cruz, and Sergio Canales are absent from this game. Iglesias, Ayoze Perez, and Juanmi are going to lead the attack for Real Betis. Rodri Sanchez, Guido Rodriguez, and William Carvalho are set to make starting midfield roles.

Final Atletico Madrid-Betis Prediction & Pick

While both teams are adamant to take a top-six finish in La Liga, they will be sure to make a lot of goals in this game. Atleti has the slighter edge in their form and will look to win this game.

Final Atletico Madrid-Betis Prediction & Pick: Atletico Madrid (-220), Under 2.5 goals (-118)