Both Girona (6-6-9) and Almeria (6-4-11) will be looking to return to winning ways in Round 22 of Spain’s La Liga as the two teams lock horns at Estadi Montilivi on Friday evening. It’s time to check our La Liga odds series, starring our Girona-Almeria prediction and pick.

Girona enters the match acquiring 24 points in their 21 opening matches. The Gironistes look to find their second win this February after a 2-0 loss from Cadiz.

Almeria currently sits at 15th place, but a two-point buffer over Valencia, Getafe, and Elche still puts them in a relegation scare. Almeria aims to recover from a two-game winless run after its encounters with Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis Balompie.

Here are the Girona-Almería soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Girona-Almería Odds

Girona: -130

Almeria: +340

Draw: +260

Over 2.5 Goals: -110

Under 2.5 Goals: -110

How to Watch Girona vs. Almería

TV: DAZN, ESPN Deportes

Stream: ESPN+, fuboTV,

Time: 3:00 PM ET/12:00 PM PT

Why Girona Can Beat Almeria

Girona returned to La Liga for the 2022-23 campaign through promotion from last season’s Segunda Division playoffs. Any position above 18th place in La Liga would be important for the squad as they make their names known in top-flight football.

The White and Reds are currently up in 11th position in the table, picking up 24 points from six wins, six draws, and nine defeats. Girona has fielded 27 goals but conceded 31. Though it seems Girona is safe in its mid-tier position in the Spanish table, only four points separate them from the bottom three teams. Snatching the three points here is crucial for the Gironistes.

Indeed, Michel’s side have just secured two wins, one draw, and three defeats in 2023. This run included losses in three of their last four in the league, including a 2-0 reverse to Cadiz last Friday, with Gonzalo Escalante and Sergi Guardiola scoring in the sixth and 34th minute.

Girona will be delighted to be back on home soil for this match. They picked up 18 points at home in 11 matches, winning five times, losing thrice, and drawing three games.

Girona’s squad will be boosted by the return of Cristhian Stuani who is back after serving his suspension. However, Yan Couto, Ibrahima Kebe, Valery, and Reinier are still in the treatment table. Yangel Herrera and David Lopez are also doubtful for the Catalonia-based team.

Why Almeria Can Beat Girona

Almería will not pose themselves as easy opponents. The Segunda División winners last season are in 15th place, earning 22 points from six wins, four draws, and 11 defeats. The Rojiblancos will aim to get the three points here to a potential 11th-place finish, overtaking this fixture’s opponents by one point.

Rubi’s team will need some serious spark this February. They started January with an 0-2 loss to Real Sociedad, followed by two draws, a 3-1 beating against Espanyol, and losses from Rayo and Real Betis. La Union will need some serious attacking changes, as they have only found the back of the net 25 times while surrendering 34 goals. They also have a poor record while playing away – they are yet to pick a win after tallying just three draws and seven losses in 10 away games.

UDA recorded a 3-2 win over Girona in the reverse match earlier this season. Rubi holds a 4-1-2 record against Michel in head-to-head matches, which gives them some historical edge in outplaying Girona. Getting their first win this February will be crucial for Almeria.

As for Almeria, Leo Baptistao and Lucas Robertone are back after serving suspensions and are expected to take starter roles. No injured personnel are reported for Almeria, but Inigo Eguaras, Cesar de la Hoz, Sergio Akieme, and Largie Ramazani are at risk for suspension, as these four have racked up four yellow cards already.

Final Girona-Almería Prediction & Pick

Girona and Almeria have suffered a drop-off in form in recent weeks and will be looking to pick up a morale-boosting result. Girona have been strong at home this season, collecting 18 points from 11 matches, and they will be welcoming an Almeria side who are still winless on the road and have lost seven of their 10 games on their travels. Girona will navigate their way to an important three points on home soil.

Final Girona-Almería Prediction & Pick: Girona (-130)