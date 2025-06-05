The New York Yankees lost their World Series rematch with the Los Angeles Dodgers, dropping two of three games in LA. The Yankees also lost Jasson Dominguez to a thumb injury during the series. The 22-year-old left fielder has been day-to-day with the ailment since Sunday.

However, Dominguez appears to be on the mend. Manager Aaron Boone addressed the third-year pro’s health after he was able to take some pregame swings on Wednesday. “He should be good to go,” Boone said of Dominguez, per SNY Yankees Videos on X.

Jasson Dominguez eyes a return to the Yankees' lineup

Dominguez suffered a left thumb contusion after jamming his fingers while stealing second base against the Dodgers. He initially remained in the game, taking the field to play defense in the bottom half of the inning. But he was taken out the following inning and he’s been sidelined for the Yankees’ two games since returning home from the road trip.

Dominguez was the top prospect in the Yankees’ minor league system before he got an extended look last season. While he struggled at the plate in 2024, Dominguez has improved with regular at-bats this year. He’s slashing .247/.346./420 with six home runs, 25 RBI, 27 runs scored, eight stolen bases and an OPS+ of 118 in 49 games.

Article Continues Below

After a slow start offensively, Dominguez made MLB history in the month of May. During the month, he hit three home runs in a game, homered from both sides of the plate in a game, hit a grand slam and hit a walk off bomb. He became the first player to ever accomplish all four feats in a single month.

In addition to Dominguez, the Yankees also lost Luke Weaver to injury. But while the outfielder will return to the lineup shortly, Weaver was placed on the 15-day IL with a hamstring strain. Weaver had taken over the closer role from a struggling Devin Williams.

Although the loss of Weaver hurts, the Yankees welcomed Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to the lineup. And DH Giancarlo Stanton is making progress in his return from elbow injuries.

Even with the poor showing against the Dodgers, the Yankees have won 11 of the last 15 games. New York is 37-23 on the season with a 5.5 game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays, who are tied for second in the AL East.