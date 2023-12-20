Austin Reaves talked about earning LeBron James' trust

Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers recently made an appearance on The Old Man and The Three podcast with JJ Redick, and the two dove into the relationship he has with LeBron James, as well as when Reaves felt like he had fully earned James' trust, which happened to be in Game 1 of the first round against the Memphis Grizzlies last playoffs.

“Fully was Game 1 of the Memphis series last year,” Austin Reaves said on The Old Man and The Three with JJ Redick. “There was trust there. But I remember in the fourth quarter when I had it going, there was a shot. I forgot. I think D-Lo might have got the rebound and he outletted it to Bron and obviously I'm gonna run to the corner. Bron's got the ball. And I get to half court and I hear him yelling my name. He was like, ‘come get the ball.' I was like, oh s**t. I gotta make something good happen. Everything went to slow motion at that time. Like I was ah s**t, like, I can't make him look stupid. He's giving me the ball. Everybody's probably looking at him sideways for giving me the ball, but it ended up working thank God. And after that I kind of sit there after the game. It was just like trying to fathom what actually just happened.”

Reaves went off against the Grizzlies last playoffs

Reaves went on to rave about the type of teammate that LeBron James is with the Lakers, and how he is positive with every situation. The Lakers went on to win Game 1 against the Grizzlies, and eventually win the series in six games. The Lakers will try to make a deeper run in the playoffs this season and win the NBA Championship with James and Reaves.