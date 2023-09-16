Is LeBron James or Michael Jordan the GOAT? Every NBA player, coach and fan seems to have an opinion. Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham was recently asked who he'd choose as the greatest player of all time. It should come as no surprise that he went with the Lakers' star.

“Bron is the GOAT,” Ham confidently proclaimed when a fan recently posted the question to the Lakers' coach.

If Ham actually ranked Jordan higher than James on his all-time list, it's hard to believe he'd actually say so publicly. James is set to return for his sixth season with the Lakers. Ham will be Los Angeles' head coach for the second straight year.

Ham and James made for a strong pairing in the 2022-23 NBA season. Little was expected of the Lakers before the year began. Los Angeles made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals, where they were swept by the eventual champion Denver Nuggets.

If James is indeed the greatest NBA player of all time, it's his longevity that ultimately gives him the edge over Jordan. The 2023-24 season will be James' 20th, and he's still one of the best players in the entire league. James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 55 games last season. He was selected to the All-NBA Third Team.

In the four-game sweep at the hands of the Nuggets, James came just short of averaging a 28-point triple-double for the series. The 38-year-old had a historic performance in the Lakers' final game. James scored 40 points on 25 field-goal attempts while playing all 48 minutes.