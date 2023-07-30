Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry may be the greatest shooter in NBA history, but he refused to name one greatest player of all time in the LeBron James versus Michael Jordan debate.

Curry was interviewed by Willie Geist on NBC's Sunday TODAY show, and was grilled about his opinions on the greatest shooter, defender, and all around player ever.

“I ascribe to the belief that there are multiple GOATs. It is so hard to compare eras. And getting into that conversation of, if you put Michael is this era and LeBron in that era, it's kind of unfair,” Curry explained.

While Curry doesn't flat out pick one over the other, he clearly respects the greatness of both superstars, and the impact that they have had on the game of basketball.

“It's a great barbershop debate and something that will never stop until the end of time,” he finished.

Stephen Curry may have shown his humble side in the interview, but Curry has also changed the game forever with the expanded usage of the three point shot. Over the last two decades since 2000, the total 3-point attempts have increased by 2.6 times, but didn't really increase until his arrival in the NBA in 2009, per data from RPubs.

Curry will be back again with the new look Warriors this season, who just traded away Jordan Poole in exchange for veteran Chris Paul. They will have their work cut out for them in a strong Western Conference, looking to avenge their playoff loss to the Lakers and take down the defending champion Denver Nuggets.