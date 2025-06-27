The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the more interesting teams in the National League at 45-36. They are a team we must keep an eye on as the MLB Trade Deadline approaches. The Brewers have already made one trade, but according to one insider, they will be reluctant to be sellers this season.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal doesn't want the Brewers to feel like they are pulling off a Josh Hader-trade 2.0. In 2022, the Brewers traded away Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, as the Friars also dealt for Juan Soto and were going all-in. That resulted in the Brewers regretting that decision.

“The Hader deal worked out well long-term,” Rosenthal wrote. “Yielding outfielder Esteury Ruiz, whom the Brewers later flipped to the Athletics for catcher William Contreras and reliever Joel Payamps, as well as top pitching prospect Robert Gasser, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery. But the Brewers invited scrutiny for trading an elite closer in the middle of the season, and missed the playoffs in ‘22.”

In 2025, the Brewers are going to contend for the playoffs once again. This team will be in great shape if they sweep the Colorado Rockies this weekend. They don't have a World Series-caliber roster, but a few trades and upgrades can put them there. On the other side, Milwaukee has had stretches this season where they seem like they will fall short once again. There are a few players on the roster who could be dealt.

The pitching staff is deep. The Brewers have more than five potential starters, and most are young. Outside of Freddy Peralta, Jose Quintana, and Brandon Woodruff (60-day IL), Milwaukee contains Jacob Misiorowski, Chad Patrick, Quinn Priester, Logan Henderson (who is currently in Triple-A), and Nestor Cortes (on 60-day IL). They already traded away Aaron Civale to the Chicago White Sox for Andrew Vaughn. The Brewers could make a deep run despite trading away Quintana or Peralta. However, this team does not want to lose out on the postseason once again.

Misiorowski is pitching like one of the best young starters in the game. The 23-year-old flamethrower has allowed just two runs in three starts. He has racked up 19 strikeouts in 16 innings. Misiorowski just outdueled Paul Skenes earlier this week.

Ken Rosenthal ended his statement about the Brewers with this:

“Anything is possible if the Brewers stumble before the deadline, and maybe even if they don’t. The team could use a boost at both shortstop (28th in OPS entering Thursday’s play) and third base (27th), though Joey Ortiz and Caleb Durbin are hitting well in June. Peralta is not quite an ace – his 3.74 expected ERA is above his actual 2.90. But at his salary, he’s also not the kind of pitcher a small-market contender should trade at the deadline. Not unless the return significantly upgrades another part of the major-league roster.”