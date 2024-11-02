Lakers center Jaxson Hayes, known for his on-court energy, has found himself in troubling headlines following the release of surveillance footage from a 2021 incident involving his then-girlfriend, model Sofia Jamora. In the video obtained as part of Jamora’s lawsuit against Hayes, the 7-foot athlete appears to drag Jamora from one room to another in the early hours, with her pleading for him to release her, per TMZ. The confrontation reportedly started over an argument about their dogs, with Jamora accusing Hayes' pets of harming her smaller dog. This tense exchange saw Jamora taking refuge in another room, followed by Hayes. As he pursued her, a banging noise reverberated through the footage, amplifying the intensity of the incident. Jamora can be heard pleading for Hayes to “get out,” escalating the tension between them.

The encounter moved outside around 2 a.m., where the video captures Jamora warning Hayes she would contact the authorities. As she voiced her frustration and pain, saying, “I’m not gonna let you hit me anymore,” Hayes responded by shoving her and spitting in her direction as he turned back into the house. Moments later, Jamora once again urged Hayes to leave. After the altercation, Jamora displayed bruises on her arms and legs, reflecting the physical intensity of the dispute. Authorities soon responded to the residence, with police intervention leading to Hayes being tased and subsequently arrested.

Legal Repercussions and Hayes’ Career Status

Hayes faced legal action after his arrest, including an alleged confrontation with officers on the scene. During the altercation with law enforcement, Hayes reportedly shoved one officer, resulting in an injury. The confrontation between Hayes and the police took a further turn when Hayes claimed he struggled to breathe as officers restrained him, prompting an investigation into potential excessive force by the LAPD. Ultimately, Hayes received a sentence that included three years of probation, 450 hours of community service, and mandatory domestic violence classes after he entered a plea of no contest to charges of resisting arrest and false imprisonment. Originally, he faced a dozen charges related to the incident.

As Jaxson Hayes continues his career, now with the Lakers, he remains under close scrutiny. In his second season with Los Angeles, Hayes has made steady contributions, appearing in all six games of the 2024-25 season and averaging 5.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 0.7 blocks per game. Yet, the revelations from his past and the ongoing legal matters cast a shadow over his time on the court, serving as a reminder of the off-court issues that continue to follow him.