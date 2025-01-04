In addition to being an all-time great member of the Los Angeles Lakers, a Michigan State legend, a co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington Commanders, and about a dozen other ventures, Magic Johnson can add a new accolade to his incredible list of accomplishments after being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Joe Biden.

The highest civilian award that can be handed out by the United States government, Johnson joins a group of 56 other recipients who have received the honor from the Biden administration, which also includes Simone Biles, Michelle Yeoh, Michael J. Fox, Bill Nye, and Denzel Washington.

And shortly after the ceremony, Johnson took to social media to celebrate the accomplishment, noting that he didn't soley do it for himself but instead for his family and community.

“I am so humbled and overwhelmed with emotion right now. It is an absolute honor and privilege that President Joe Biden selected me for the esteemed Presidential Medal of Freedom award. Never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined that this kid from Lansing, MI would one day grow up and receive one of the highest civilian awards of the United States. To be in the company of so many remarkable individuals is both humbling and inspiring. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to President Biden for his leadership and for recognizing the contributions of so many who are working to make a difference in our nation, especially inner cities of America, and across the world,” Johnson shared on social media,” Magic Johnson wrote on social media.



“This award is not just mine; it belongs to everyone who has helped me become the person and businessman I am today—my parents Earvin Sr. and Christine, wife Cookie, my kids Andre, EJ and Elisa; my brothers and sisters, friends, mentors, and colleagues. It also belongs to everyone who has dedicated themselves to the causes of freedom, justice, and equality. I accept this honor with a deep sense of responsibility. It serves as a reminder of the work still ahead and the change we can all help bring about! I promise to keep working to make a positive difference for our country and the world.”

Widely considered one of the best basketball players to ever lace up a pair of sneakers, it's been Johnson's activities off the court that have really cemented himself as a person worthy of the top civilian honors the government has to offer. From his championing of HIV AIDS to his second career as a motivational speaker, Johnson has used his platform and natural talents to make an impact on the world at every stage of his life and, as a result, is being honored for his efforts in one of the biggest ways imaginable.