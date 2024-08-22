When people talk about the Golden State Warriors dynasty in the 2010s, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Bob Myers often dominate the conversation. However, a former Los Angeles Lakers legend was another man behind the scenes who made pivotal decisions that eventually shaped the team's success for years. As an executive board member of the Warriors from 2011 to 2017, the late Jerry West made invaluable contributions that were key in helping the Warriors win three championships in four years, but there is one vital decision that West made that every member of the Warriors organization will remember him for.

How Jerry West saved the Warriors' dynasty

Before the Warriors marched to the playoffs for seven consecutive seasons, they were in the middle of a decade-long rebuild that saw them only make the postseason once in the last 17 years.

Despite having a budding superstar in Curry, the Warriors failed to surpass more than 40 wins during his first three seasons. When they finally made the playoffs in 2014, it ended with a first-round exit.

This result prompted the organization to make significant changes. They started by parting ways with head coach Mark Jackson to bring in first-time head coach Steve Kerr. Another upgrade they made was by signing Andre Iguodala in the offseason.

Another move they were close to making was upgrading their frontcourt to pair Curry with an established star. Coming off his second season, Klay Thompson was the name that dominated trade rumors so that they could acquire Kevin Love. Both the Warriors and the Timberwolves were ready to finalize the deal. However, West intervened and went as far as saying he'd resign from his position if the trade went through.

The Warriors listened to West's advice

West's intervention turned out to be a game-changer. The Warriors' management decided to keep Thompson which gave the team another year to develop its core.

Under Kerr's leadership and the Splash Brothers at the helm, the Warriors embarked on a historic run. They won their first NBA championship in 40 years back in 2015 and the Warriors would eventually win three more titles with Curry and Thompson playing a huge role in each.

In retrospect, the decision not to trade Thompson for Love was a significant turning point in the Warriors' history. It preserved the team's identity and allowed them to build a dynasty that eventually transformed how the game is played today.