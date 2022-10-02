Believe it or not, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has never matched his current career average in a single game. That is, King James has never put up a 27-point, seven-rebound, seven-assist stat line throughout the 19 years he’s been playing in the league.

A Redditor that goes by the name BetweenTheBuzzAndMe decided to take a deep dive into what some might consider a travesty, but as it turns out, this is actually quite a common occurrence throughout the history of the NBA.

After hours of intense research, the Redditor was able to unmask the fact that it isn’t only LeBron who hasn’t matched his career averages in a single game. As a matter of fact, only a handful of “elite stat-getters” have achieved this feat. Along with LeBron, Micheal Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, and Kobe Bryant are among the all-time greats who have never replicated their career average in a single game.

Hakeem Olajuwon is actually the top player on the aforementioned “elite” list with six, with Kevin Durant and Magic Johnson both doing it twice. Stephen Curry, Wilt Chamberlain, Shaquille O’Neal, Larry Bird, Tim Duncan, and Oscar Robinson have only done it once throughout their respective careers.

So what’s the big takeaway here? Well, not much really. It’s just that it isn’t uncommon for a player not to match his own career averages in a game. I guess this should debunk at least one particular LeBron James narrative that has been used to slander Lakers superstar.