LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers have punched their ticket to the Western Conference Finals and a date with the Denver Nuggets. That’s thanks in large part to the heralded contributions of an older white prospect. It’s 2020 all over again, folks.

Austin Reaves owns the hearts of several Lakers fans for his unexpected starring role alongside LeBron and AD. Three years ago, that same role was filled by Alex Caruso, who remains an LA favorite despite moving East to the Chicago Bulls.

Caruso still clearly holds an affinity for the Lakers, with his latest tweet anticipating a repeat of the same conference finals matchups from the NBA Bubble: Lakers-Nuggets in the West, Heat-Celtics in the East should Boston win in Game 7.

“ BUT THE BUBBLE DIDNT COUNT !” 😭😭 — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) May 13, 2023

There’s a pretty strong contingent of fans who put an asterisk on the Lakers’ 2020 title win given it was under circumstances far from the norm right in the midst of the pandemic. No fans in the stands, traveling between games, and home-court advantage entirely altered the complexion of their championship run unlike any in NBA history.

But with just a Celtics win away from a 2020 redux composed of teams brandishing the same core stars, it’s understandable for a guy like Alex Caruso to feel a wave of vindication for what transpired behind closed Disney World doors to the general public. Lakers fans appear to feel the same way, vocal on Twitter against those invalidating their most recent banner.

THEY CALLED THE BUBBLE A FLUKE 💀 pic.twitter.com/DXuDfUkWWz — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) May 13, 2023

And people called the bubble fake LMAO https://t.co/8CwEjlrNFR — mev 🏀🧸🌹 temporary Lakers fan 💜💛 (@mevvybear) May 7, 2023

Great basketball teams win out, no matter the circumstances.