Published November 12, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Despite the fact that the Los Angeles Lakers lost their 10th game of the season on Friday, there’s no denying that this team has still made some sort of progress at this point in the campaign. It’s obviously not enough for them to get some much-needed wins, but at least there’s some sort of silver lining to what has been nothing short of a disastrous start for them.

For his part, Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is pleased by how there’s been accountability within the team. The eight-time All-Star seems to believe that this is an important step for the team as they look to get out of the deep hole they have currently dug for themselves:

“There’s a lot of, like, ‘My bads,’ which is good,” Davis said, via Daniel Starkand of Lakers Nation. “But we can’t have a lot of ‘my bads,’ especially during the course of the game. So guys are seeing what we’re doing wrong on film and we talk about it. ‘That’s on me. I got to do it. I got to get this rebound. I got to box out. I got to send him over the screen.’ Whatever. ‘Set a better screen,’ whatever the instance might be.”

Be that as it may, Davis also called out his teammates for the overabundance of these types of plays. In his mind, AD thinks that there have just been too many mistakes from the Lakers:

“But a lot of times, those are the plays that are killing us,” he continued. “So the ‘my bads’ are good so guys are knowing of their mistakes, but close-game situations, down the stretch, there’s some ‘my bad’ situations that we can’t have. It kind of costs us the game.”

This was certainly the case for the Lakers on Friday night as they saw the Sacramento Kings capitalize on their mistakes throughout the ballgame. It cost them dearly in crunch time too, as De’Aaron Fox led Sacramento to a come-from-behind win. It goes without saying that at this point, the struggle is all too real for LA.