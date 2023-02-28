Things are looking bleak for the Los Angeles Lakers and their playoff hopes this season after reports emerged on Monday that LeBron James could miss multiple weeks due to a foot injury. This comes at a terrible time for LA as they chase a Play-In spot in the West. They also have a big game coming up against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, and this recent development on LeBron will require guys like Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell to step up.

Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell injury status vs. Grizzlies

There’s a bit of a silver lining for Lakers fans amid LeBron’s brutal injury news. This comes in the form of Anthony Davis being tagged as probable for the Grizzlies game on Tuesday. AD is still dealing with a right foot stress injury, but he has played through the issue for the past several games. The same should be the case against Memphis.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

D’Angelo Russell, however, is doubtful to play. The new Lakers recruit recently sprained his right ankle and he was unable to suit up on Sunday in LA’s win over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. It doesn’t look like Russell will play against Ja Morant and Co., but he should be back in the mix sooner rather than later.

Without LeBron James, the Lakers are going to be in a lot of trouble. They are currently 12th in the West with a 29-32 record. If LeBron is indeed out for several weeks, then it’s very much possible that this injury could be what dooms LA this season.