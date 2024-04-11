Anthony Davis is listed as probable for the Los Angeles Lakers matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Friday night. AD missed Tuesday's loss to the Golden State Warriors due to a left eye contusion. LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) is listed as questionable.
Davis exited Sunday's game vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves after the first quarter after taking an elbow to the face on a put-back dunk attempt. The same eye forced him out of a March 16 game vs. Golden State.
Davis detailed the gruesome corneal abrasion after returning two days later.
“Just couldn't see,” he said. “The corneal abrasion was actually right in the middle of my eye. It wasn't like off to the side. So anytime I looked, it was blurry. My eye was swollen. I thought my eye was open but it wasn't. Just kept watering. It felt like sand was in my eye.
“… Just kind of stayed in darkness. And then went to go see the doctor on Sunday morning. And some more things that we need to find out. But yeah, it was just really tough for me to see.”
AD was ruled out of this past Tuesday's showdown with the Warriors due to headaches and nausea, presumably stemming from the eye injury. (FWIW, Davis was all smiles in the Lakers' team photo, snapped before their road trip on Thursday.)
In 35.8 minutes per game this season, Davis is averaging 24.7 points (55.5% shooting), 12.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.4 blocks, and 1.2 steals. He's appeared in 74 of the Lakers' 80 games. The Lakers are 2-4 without him.
LeBron sat out Sunday after experiencing flu-like symptoms. On Tuesday, he decided an hour before tip-off to play through the illness. The 39-year-old still put up 33 points and 11 assists on 14-of-22 shooting in 36 minutes.
“They do so much of our team,” said Austin Reaves. “But I think at the end of the day, Bron showed up and played a heck of a game. Obviously, when you don't have AD, it's tough just cause he does so much for us. Think we just gotta be better overall.”
Tuesday's result, followed by the Phoenix Suns' victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, locked the Lakers and Warriors into the No. 9 vs. No. 10 Play-In Tournament game (to be played on April 16 or 17).
The Lakers (45-35) are 0.5 games up on the Warriors (44-45) for the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
After the Grizzlies contest, the Lakers will wrap their regular season with a visit to the Smoothie King Center to face the New Orleans Pelicans (47-32), who currently occupy the No. 7 spot.
“At the end of the day, we know we're as good as any team in the league when we're whole,” LeBron said Tuesday. “…Having a guy like AD not playing, it's pretty much impossible to make up what he provides for our ballclub, both offensively and defensively.”
Jarred Vanderbilt (midfoot sprain) and Christian Wood (knee surgery) remain out. The Lakers are expected to issue an update on Vanderbilt this week. The versatile defender has been out since late January.
The Lakers have dropped two of three contests since returning from their 5-1 road trip. They had won nine of their previous 10 games before LeBron and Davis' untimely health issues.