Rui Hachimura reminded everyone Sunday night that he is an integral piece of the Los Angeles Lakers. After he helped the Lakers score a 128-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on the road to take Game 1 of this NBA Playoffs series in the first round, Hachimura was also exposed by his teammate, big man Anthony Davis, for saving a video that serves as proof and reminder that the former Gonzaga Bulldogs can sky.

Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic:

“Anthony Davis said Rui Hachimura has clips saved on his phone of Hachimura dunking on AD. Rui frequently shows it to Austin Reaves, who, along with AD, teases Hachimura about his dunking. ‘It was an offensive foul,’ Davis said. ‘He elbowed me in the face. They didn’t call it.’

The dunk that Rui Hachimura saved on his phone was likely the one he threw down in the face of Anthony Davis long before he was traded by the Washington Wizards to the Lakers. Washington sent Hachimura to the Lakers last January in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and some picks.

Anthony Davis can laugh about it now, as he and the Lakers are in a very good mood following that huge victory in Memphis. Hachimura led the Lakers with a 29-point explosion coming off the bench, as he hit nearly all his shots from deep, going 5-for-6 on his 3-point attempts. Anthony Davis, meanwhile, also came away with a productive stat line, scoring 22 points, grabbing 12 rebounds, and swatting away a total of seven shots in 37 minutes.