Jalen Rose believes Anthony Davis’ health will be the key to the Los Angeles Lakers’ playoff chances. The former player and currently analyst discussed AD and the Lakers on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Wednesday.

“I believe LeBron James and Anthony Davis will find a way to get these Los Angeles Lakers to the playoffs,” Rose said. “Ultimately having those two guys, and LeBron playing as dominant as he’s playing. If Anthony Davis can stay healthy, these Lakers will be in the playoffs. So we don’t have to worry about the embarrassment of thinking the Purple and Gold won’t be in.”

Rose previously said that he believes the Suns are now the Western Conference favorites following their acquisition of Kevin Durant. He’s also clearly a believer in the Lakers following their NBA trade deadline moves. However, Anthony Davis remaining healthy is unfortunately not a sure thing.

Everyone around the NBA agrees that AD is one of the best players in basketball. He’s averaged 26 points per game on 56 percent field goal shooting this season to go along with over 12 rebounds per contest. Injuries have still been a concern for the Lakers’ star, as he’s missed time throughout the campaign. Los Angeles will need to proceed with caution in regards to Davis’ playing time.

Making the playoffs is one thing, but if the Lakers have any chance of making noise during the postseason they will need both LeBron and Anthony Davis ready to roll. If either of them are forced to miss games in the playoffs, the Lakers’ chances of making a run will be slim.