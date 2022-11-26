Published November 26, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers welcomed LeBron James back on Friday night with a 105-94 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. LeBron was finally able to recover from a groin injury that sidelined him for five games, and his return could not have come at a better time for a Lakers side that has picked up a lot of momentum of late.

For his part, Anthony Davis is more than happy to get his Lakers running mate back. AD talked up LeBron’s impact on the game as the Lakers recorded their fourth win in the last five games:

“His voice, leadership, his playmaking, scoring ability — I think it all came into effect tonight,” Davis said, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “Especially down the stretch, pick-and-roll and calling plays and stuff. I think it was really good for us.”

The Spurs nearly pulled off a major upset on Friday as the Lakers allowed them to cut down a huge deficit in the third quarter. However, LeBron and AD stepped it up in the fourth, combining for 19 points between them while also holding down their opponents to just 19 points in the entire period.

As Davis said, LeBron made his presence felt during crunch time, and the Lakers talisman made sure that his team wouldn’t lose in his first game back.

After a disastrous start to the season, the Lakers seemed to have turned a corner now. There’s still a lot of work to be done, but it appears that LeBron, Davis, and the rest of the squad are ready to re-establish themselves as a real threat in the West — or at least this is what Lakers fans are hoping for right now.