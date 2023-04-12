A lot is on the line for both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Tuesday’s all-important NBA Play-In Game. As such, it comes as no surprise that emotions were running high early in the contest. So much so, that Rui Hachimura and Anthony Edwards got involved in a bit of a scuffle after a heated play.

Edwards came up with a massive block on Hachimura that is worthy of being considered as one of the best defensive plays this season. The Timberwolves star was clearly pleased with his block too, and he decided to let his Lakers counterpart know:

First off, WHAT A BLOCK. Edwards absolutely went for it, and he could have easily been on the wrong end of a poster here. Instead, he was able to meet Hachimura at the summit, and it resulted in an epic block from the Timberwolves star.

As the above reports indicate, Rui was not pleased with Edwards’ antics. He decided to let him know as well, and unsurprisingly, a number of other players from both the Lakers and the Wolves got involved. In the end, though, cooler heads prevailed, and the situation was de-escalated before it even came close to getting out of hand.

Both teams know what’s a stake here. The winner proceeds to the playoffs to set up a first-round series against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. The loser, however, will need to face off against the winner of the Oklahoma City Thunder-New Orleans Pelicans Play-In matchup on Wednesday night.