Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell showed great chemistry on the court together Monday night to help the Los Angeles Lakers take down the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder, 112-105. But the great camaraderie of the two players did not stop manifesting there, as they expressed mutual respect and seemingly genuine fondness for each other.

“I like him. I’m just a fan of him,” Russell said of Reaves during the postgame press conference (h/t Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints. “I’m just a fan of his game. To be next to him and see him just be a fiery competitor on the court, it’s contagious.”

Reaves then reciprocated the kind words from his teammate.

“He’s just a good person. Good people to be around…When it comes to basketball, his skill’s unmatched. … I’m a fan, too,” Reaves shared.

D'Angelo Russell-Austin Reaves combo proving to be effective for the Lakers

Russell and Reaves both started versus the Thunder and provided ample support for superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Russell had 14 points with six assists two days after going off for 39 points in a loss to the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Reaves, on the other hand, chipped in 15 points, three rebounds, and seven assists in the Thunder game.

The apparent strong bond between Russell and Reaves can go a long way in helping the Lakers turn things around. Los Angeles is still under .500 with a 20-21 record, but with newfound momentum thanks to that win over Oklahoma City, the Lakers will look to sustain their form when they welcome the Dallas Mavericks this coming Wednesday.