Team USA lost to Team Germany in the FIBA World Cup semifinals earlier this summer, and ended up finishing in fourth place. Meanwhile, Germany's win put them in the finals where they beat Serbia 83-77 to claim the title. Austin Reaves was part of Team USA's losing effort, while former Lakers teammate Dennis Schroder helped Germany win.

During Team Germany's narrow 113-111 win over Team USA in the semifinal, Schroder put up 17 points and nine assists while Reaves contributed 21 points in the loss for the U.S.

While out golfing, Austin Reaves gave Schroder another shout out for their FIBA World Cup win. Reaves previously shouted out Schroder following their semifinal win. “Shoutout to my boy Dennis Schroder. Obviously pissed that y'all beat us [in the FIBA World Cup]… It's the second best option,” via hillbillybogey.

— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 19, 2023

The loss was especially hard for Reaves, who could have played with Team Germany since he is part German. However, he chose to play for Team USA and was one of those most productive players on the team. This was still a disappointing finish for Team USA, who now finished a second straight World Cup out of the top three.

The good news for the US is their team should get a major boost in star power from the NBA elite who plan to play in the Olympics next year. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Jayson Tatum are among the players who have expressed interest in playing at the Paris Olympics in 2024. With an increase of superstars, Team USA should be able to win internationally in Paris and get their fifth straight Olympic title.