The 2023 FIBA World Cup ended in disappointment for Team USA. Falling in the semifinals of the tournament to Germany, the Americans went on to lose to Canada in the bronze medal match. Thought to be the favorites to win the gold medal in yet another international event, USA Basketball now looks ahead to the 2024 Olympic Games in France, an event that could feature some of the league's biggest stars.

The United States has captured the gold medal at each of the last four Olympic Games, but Team USA has not necessarily fielded their best possible roster. Stars across the NBA such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry and others have elected not to compete on the world's stage due to their NBA commitments and fight to win a championship.

While this same mindset remains, 2024 could prove to be the last chance for stars like James, Curry and Kevin Durant to all compete together and wear the red, white and blue jersey for the last time. As a result, James is spearheading a charge to get the best of the best to team up and win the gold medal in France next summer.

The idea of forming a new “Redeem Team” is certainly at the forefront of James' mind, as the NBA's all-time leading scorer has expressed his desire to play for USA Basketball for the first time since capturing gold at the 2012 London Olympics. LeBron has also started to reach out to other stars of the league to see if they would join him on what could be a historic team.

According to reports, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has reached out to Curry, Durant, Jayson Tatum, Draymond Green and his current teammate, Anthony Davis. All five players appear to be interested in joining Team USA in 2024, as are Devin Booker, Damian Lillard, De’Aaron Fox, and Kyrie Irving, per The Athletic's Shams Charania and Joe Vardon.

There have been some very special teams to represent the United States in basketball at the Olympics and 2024 has a chance to be yet another historic landmark in USA Basketball's history. James, Curry and Durant are three of the greatest NBA talents ever and this may very well be their last opportunity to play together and represent their country on the world's stage.

How likely is it that we will see Team USA led by these basketball legends?

Let's take a look at each player's current situation and whether or not we should “buy” or “sell” the idea of them representing USA at the 2024 Olympics in less than a year.

Kevin Durant

It is not hard to believe that Kevin Durant is the best player in USA Basketball history. Aside from all the accomplishments and accolades he's earned in the NBA, Durant tied Carmelo Anthony for the most gold medals in Team USA history when he won his third gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Durant has also scored the most points in USA Basketball history.

The Phoenix Suns star is now 34 years old and will be turning 35 at the end of September. Going out and competing in another Olympics with the chance to win his record-breaking fourth gold medal would be quite the accomplishment for the future Hall of Famer, which is why it would be extremely shocking to see him turn down this opportunity. Assuming he is healthy, Durant will be in France next summer with some of the other superstars on this list.

Verdict: BUY

Jayson Tatum

Choosing to focus on the upcoming 2023-24 season and spend time with his family this offseason, Jayson Tatum did not participate in the FIBA World Cup. He was a member of the 2020 Olympics team alongside Durant, though, and he averaged a team-high 5.3 rebounds per game then. Tatum is one of the best offensive players in the league right now and it shouldn't come as a shock to see him on “LeBron's Wishlist” for the 2024 Olympics.

However, his status could depend on how far the Boston Celtics go in the playoffs. If the Celtics make it to, and potentially win the NBA Finals, Tatum may want to take the summer to himself once again in order to rest and recover. On the other side of things, the Olympics are a big deal and Tatum may want to prioritize representing his country every four years of his career. Like Durant, it is hard to see him passing up on this opportunity to be a part of this generation's “Dream Team.”

Verdict: BUY

De'Aaron Fox

The 2022-23 NBA season proved to be the best of De'Aaron Fox's now six-year career. He was one of the most improved players after earning All-Star honors for the first time and he was even named the league's most clutch player. An explosive guard who can take on any type of defender in one-on-one situations, Fox would thrive with Team USA against other countries. This is not a question of whether or not Fox would want to be a part of this team, but whether or not USA Basketball would want him in general.

The Sacramento Kings star withdrew from the program's roster ahead of the 2019 FIBA World Cup years ago and Team USA does not operate with a “player pool” anymore where players can pick and choose when they want to play. Invitations are given out to participate and there may be other, older players that could get the nod over Fox in this situation. As a result, the safer answer here is to “sell” on Fox being a part of this team, even though he very likely could be.

Verdict: SELL

Anthony Davis

It is no surprise that Anthony Davis is being recruited by LeBron to play for USA Basketball in the upcoming Olympics. Not only are the two friends and current teammates, but Davis fits an obvious need for this team. At the FIBA World Cup this summer, Team USA did not have the length and interior presence they needed to win the tournament. Davis has always been known to be one of the best interior scorers and defenders in the league, hence why he would be a huge asset.

Whether or not he can actually compete in the Olympics next summer depends on if Davis is healthy. He's had trouble remaining on the floor for the Lakers in recent years and the team definitely wouldn't want him playing more than he needs to. This is why it wouldn't be a shocker to see him left off the roster. Then again, he will play if he wants to.

Verdict: BUY & SELL

Stephen Curry

Steph Curry has stated multiple times that he is interested in playing in the upcoming Olympics. One of the big reasons for this, aside from it possibly being his last chance, is because Steve Kerr is the head coach. The relationship Curry has with Kerr is one of the greatest player-coach relationships in NBA history and winning the gold medal together would be extremely meaningful to both of them.

Even though they have had their battles through the years and have been labeled a rivalry, LeBron is close with Steph and the two have discussed playing together in the past. It would not be a shock if James called Curry this offseason about USA Basketball and the two-time MVP immediately committed to being the team's point guard, especially since he has never played for the United States in the Olympics. This is an easy one, as Curry will be with the Americans in France next summer.

Verdict: BUY

Draymond Green

Hate him or love him, Draymond Green is one of the best defensive players in NBA history. He helped change the way the power forward position is played given his “point forward status,” and Draymond was a key piece of the 2020 Olympic gold medal team. Green and Curry are obviously connected and the Warriors forward has developed a great relationship with LeBron through the years. If they ask him to play, Green will be there for USA Basketball, especially since he is not getting any younger as well.

Verdict: BUY

Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving was a member of the 2014 FIBA World Cup team that won gold and the 2016 Olympics team that took home the gold medal. However, he was born in Australia and has always wanted to play for the Aussies on the international stage, something that former Team USA head coach Mike Krzyzewski wouldn't allow to happen, the All-Star guard revealed recently. Irving's bond with James, and the fact that he's one of the most crafty guards in league history, is what makes him a viable candidate for this team.

From the other angle, Irving is never afraid to do what he wants to do. He often spends a lot of time giving back to the community and focusing on his beliefs during the summer, which is why this could conflict with a possible Team USA commitment. While it is likely that he will be on this roster, Kyrie electing to sit out and do his own thing is just as viable of an option.

Verdict: SELL

Devin Booker

Alongside Durant and Green, Devin Booker was on Team USA in 2020 when they won the gold medal in Tokyo. Why wouldn't he want to “run things back” and be a part of what could be one of the greatest USA Basketball rosters ever assembled? He is in a similar boat to Tatum though, as a deep playoff run and taxing minutes during the 2023-24 season could result in Booker wanting to take a break from playing. An elite-level scorer who already has international experience, Booker is an obvious choice to be on LeBron's dream roster.

Verdict: BUY

Damian Lillard

Will Damian Lillard be traded to the Miami Heat? This is the question we are all still awaiting an answer to this NBA offseason. Who knows where Lillard will be in the coming months, but looking ahead to the summer, there is no reason why he wouldn't want to re-join Team USA and win another gold medal.

The 33-year-old guard was also on the 2020 Olympic team and he's spent many summers with USA Basketball. Lillard is one of the best players of this generation, so he should stand next to other future Hall of Famers at the Olympics next year. It is likely that he would've compete for the United States in the FIBA World Cup if he wasn't working on his trade request this offseason. Lillard, if asked, won't deny an opportunity to represent his country in France.

Verdict: BUY