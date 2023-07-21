Austin Reaves is a rising star, but he's not exactly in line to be one of the greatest shooting guards in Los Angeles Lakers history. Or could he?

For his part, though, the Lakers stud does have a list of his Top 5 shooting guard GOATs. Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, and James Harden were the first four players on his list, which is indeed totally unacceptable. However, for some reason, Reaves picked Brandon Roy as the No. 5 SG on his list.

This garnered all sorts of reactions on social media, with perhaps none more hilarious than that from Gilbert Arenas, who had to call on LeBron James to fix this mess. Arenas wants LeBron to perform a drug test on Reaves to check if he's thinking straight:

There's no respect meant for the great Brandon Roy here, which Arenas also made abundantly clear. However, the former three-time All-Star just couldn't accept the fact that Reaves left Allen Iverson off his list.

The Lakers stud caught wind of Arenas' Instagram post and he jumped on the comments section to somewhat defend his claim:

“I said B-Roy 😂” responded Reaves.

Reaves clarified that he was referring to Brandon Roy and not Roy Hibbert. However, he did not respond to his Allen Iverson snub, which is the whole issue for Arenas in the first place. So much so, that he even had to drag LeBron James into this whole brouhaha.