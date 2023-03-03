LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, has been a big talking point in his final high school season. With Sierra Canyon in the playoffs, a lot of eyes are on Bronny and his team. During Thursday’s game, the entire team paid tribute to former Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant with an interesting shoe choice.

Bronny and the entire team were seen sporting the Nike Kobe Grinch 6’s. Take a look:

Bronny and the entire Sierra Canyon squad were laced up in Nike Kobe Grinch 6s 🔥 @brhoops pic.twitter.com/EVmsVhmJSH — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) March 3, 2023

Those are classic Kobe shoes, and it’s something else to see the entire team rocking them during the playoff game. In the game, Bronny led Sierra Canyon past Etiwanda, 61-55, and his performance brought a strong reaction from his dad.

Bronny's team-high 21 led Sierra Canyon past Etiwanda 61-55 👀 Sierra Canyon plays Bishop Montgomery Saturday in the regional championship game. pic.twitter.com/hgeGuFtzw0 — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) March 3, 2023

Bronny has been a sensational player during his final year at Sierra Canyon, and his 2024 NBA Draft stock has been on the rise. On the other hand, his college decision remains up in the air, and outings like these in the playoffs should only intensify those discussions.

Nonetheless, seeing the team rock the Kobe Grinch 6’s was fun, and these shoes are tough to get a hold of, although Sierra Canyon always brings a lot of eyes because of Bronny.

Sierra Canyon next suits up on Saturday, March 4, against Bishop Montgomery, and we shall see if they come out of the locker room with more Kobe’s or the same ones — or something different.

The final days of Bronny James’ high school career are here, and all eyes will be on him as he awaits to make his college decision.