The Lakers' selection of Bronny James with the number 55 overall pick sent shockwaves through the NBA this past week, perhaps making an even bigger impact than the Hawks' selection of Zaccharie Risacher with pick one.

The James pick has added to LeBron James' son's celebrity impact and standing. Now, James is revealing his choices for GOAT status among NBA players of the past few decades.

James' picks came during good news on the Trae Young trade front. LeBron was teased about a possible pay cut by NBA analyst Brian Windhorst.

Bronny James is not shy about speaking his mind when it comes to the all-time greats of the sport, that much is for certain.

Lakers' Bronny James Reveals GOAT Picks

Bronny James' picks among the GOATS of the sport were simultaneously confusing and understandable.

Bronny chose his famous father to start on his hypothetical team while pulling the shocker of the century and keeping Kobe Bryant on his team over Michael Jordan. Bronny James chose to bench Kobe and cut Michael Jordan, perhaps bringing up old wounds for the former Chicago Bulls superstar of when he was cut from his high school team.

Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest episode on July 24 of last year and was later diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. His heart condition may have led to a subpar by his high school standards freshman year with USC basketball during which he played just under 20 minutes per game and averaged 4.8 points per game.

Fans React To Surprising Choices By Lakers Pick Bronny James

Some fans lashed out at Bronny while others were understanding. His father LeBron James is the NBA's all-time leading scorer with four championships to his name compared to six for Michael Jordan and 11 for Bill Russell.

Kobe Bryant had five in his career with the Lakers before retiring and tragically passing away in a helicopter crash.

“Dude should go undrafted strictly for this blasphemy,” one fan said.

“I mean…what y'all expect him to say?” another fan asked in the comments section on X.

“That smirk indicates this is a lie,” another fan added in the comments.

James was given plenty of dap after his draft selection by stars of the game and fans on Twitter, but these GOAT picks don't appear to be doing him any favors as he prepares to enter the first year of his professional career with the Lakers this upcoming season.