Chris Bosh played alongside LeBron James with the Miami Heat for four years. During this time, he was a first-hand witness to The King’s greatness. However, LeBron’s legacy extends far beyond his two-title stint in South Beach — a fact that Bosh is well aware of.

Speaking on a recent episode of the All the Smoke podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes, Bosh chimed in on LeBron’s GOAT claim. According to the Hall of Fame big man, he just doesn’t see anyone matching James’ achievements on the basketball court:

“We all have our dreams of how things are gonna go and how your career is gonna be played out,” Bosh said. “To actually watch him do it, I think one, we’re not gonna appreciate it until he’s done playing. And it’s gonna be a dangerous new norm for any other player who wants to be the GOAT. You’re at least gonna have to have 18 years of prime.”

“To replace LeBron as the GOAT, someone will have to play 18+ years of prime basketball” – Chris Bosh 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/boVtzfhlkP — Masked In LA 🎭 (@MaskedInLA) September 15, 2022

Bosh is not wrong here. What LeBron James is doing right now is simply unprecedented. There’s just no one in the history of the NBA that had an 18-year prime. And what’s even more amazing is the fact that LeBron isn’t even done yet.

Based on what we’ve seen from him last season, it is clear that the Lakers superstar has not shown any signs of slowing down. If anything, it feels like he’s going to be back with a vengeance this coming season.

There have been a lot of folks out there that have already counted out the Lakers even before the season has started. You can be sure that LeBron is well aware of this slander and he’s definitely taking all this into consideration as he heads into his 19th year in the NBA.