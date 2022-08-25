The Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as a late entry to the race for Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell. The New York Knicks are still the favorites to land their hometown stud, but teams such as the Lakers are hoping that they are able to swoop in on the All-Star shooting guard at the 13th hour.

NBA analyst Colin Cowherd likes the idea. In his mind, the Jazz taking Russell Westbrook as part of the deal actually makes a lot of sense for Utah. The Lakers, of course, get a whole lot better with Donovan Mitchell in the mix (h/t Zach Stevens of Lakers Daily):

“Danny Ainge is a draft-pick guy. … Would he eat Westbrook for those two draft picks?” Cowherd asked on his podcast. “Lakers get Donovan Mitchell, who I like. You get two draft picks and the Westbrook contract, which you can just write it off and let him go.”

The Jazz are in the midst of a full rebuild and the draft picks that the Lakers should be willing to give up as part of the deal will definitely be useful in this respect. As Cowherd suggests, a buyout will likely be the scenario for Westbrook in Utah, and the former league MVP will then be able to join any team of his choosing as a free agent.

For his part, LeBron James will likely be very amenable to such a deal. Mitchell is a bona fide superstar and he could be the difference maker the Lakers have been so desperately searching for. With Mitchell in the lineup, LA would see themselves propelled into the championship conversation yet again.