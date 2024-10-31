Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell knows a thing or two about high expectations. Although Russell is more of a supporting piece for the Lakers playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, he was once upon a time expected to be the face of the franchise as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Russell — who is 28 years old now and in the midst of his 10th season — explains the biggest difference between the player that he is now compared to back then.

“So many different things, I think I've aged well,” says Russell in a one-on-one interview with ClutchPoints. “Being young in that time, I got to grow up really fast, faster than a lot of people in our space. I feel like now, I'm in a different mental, physical, spiritual space, where I'm 28 going on 40.”

Lakers' Bronny James, Dalton Knecht dealing with high expectations

There are two young Lakers with high expectations, rookies Dalton Knecht and Bronny James. While both Knecht and James are different as far as their positions, playing styles and draft pick order — Knecht is a late first-round pick while James was selected towards the end of the draft — they both are expected to be key pieces of the franchise moving forward.

Knecht has already carved out a role in the rotation, averaging 8.2 points in 16.6 minutes per game on 45.2% from the field and 35.0% from beyond the arc. The sharpshooting 6-foot-6 small forward has a deep history of experience, playing JUCO at Northeastern JC during his first two collegiate seasons before spending time at Northern Colorado and the Tennessee Volunteers.

“I think he's going to be special,” says Russell of the 23-year-old Knecht. “When you talk about going through college and going through the preparation of preparing for being in the NBA, I think he got it out of the mud. He went to JUCO, he went to a D1 and was in school for a few years. Now that he's in a position to showcase what he's preparing for, he's ready. I'm excited, very excited for him.”

On the other hand, James is on a different trajectory. The 20-year-old will be splitting time between the G-League and the Lakers after appearing in just 25 collegiate games during his lone season with the USC Trojans. The 6-foot-2 guard has appeared in two games with the Lakers, recently scoring his first career points in the Lakers' 134-110 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

“Bronny is a guy that didn't go through multiple years of college, the preparation, this and that,” says Russell when comparing Knecht and James' experience. “He's going to have a different route (than Dalton). I think him working and being under the new regime of the Lakers and coaching staff and obviously his dad (LeBron James), I think he's going to be set up for success as well. He's got a lot of good vets around him. He's a dog too, so he's going to work and I'm excited for him.”

We'll see how both players continue to develop in the Lakers organization under new head coach JJ Redick. But it's clear that both Knecht and James will have a number of veterans to help them as they grow in their NBA careers.

The Lakers will visit the Toronto Raptors in their next game on Friday night as they look to snap a two-game skid after starting out the season 3-0.