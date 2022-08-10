Lakers coach Darvin Ham doubles down on Anthony Davis plan that will please LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off of one of their most embarrassing seasons in recent memory. They had just won the NBA Championship two years prior in the bubble. They entered last season as one of the favorites to win the title and fell flat on their face.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Lakers superstar LeBron James, new head coach Darvin Ham and the Lakers front office had a meeting. During that meeting, Ham reiterated that he believes in order for the Lakers to succeed this season, the offense needs to run through Anthony Davis.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Ham was adamant on that point. James reportedly firmly agreed with that sentiment. It makes sense considering how weary James’ body has been the last couple of seasons.

He also spoke of everyone needing to be held accountable and wanting to “foster an atmosphere of selflessness,” according to sources.

The Lakers have been pleased with the progress of Davis’ rehab this offseason. The former All-Star forward’s season was once again cut short with wrist and foot injuries last season. Davis has only played more than 57 games in a season once over the past four years. Injuries have been a big part of his NBA career and that has continued in Los Angeles.

An argument can be made that no team benefitted more from the shortened bubble season because of that.

Because of cap restrictions and Russell Westbrook’s contract, the Lakers are essentially forced to run it back in 2022. That’s not likely to be a smashing hit with fans. But if Davis can stay healthy, the one-two combo of he and James will absolutely be one of the best in the NBA.