With the tragic news of the passing of Takeoff, one of the three members of the hip hop group Migos, there’s been an outpouring of remembrance and support for their work of late. One vocal fan has been Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

After the Lakers’ latest loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, King James spoke out on his early fandom for the trio.

“I’ve been listening to those guys for so long,” LeBron said after the game. “I was listening to those guys in my first year with the Heat in 2010. You can ask any one of my teammates then had no idea who the Migos was. They were like cursing me out and I would play it throughout the weight room and I’d play it throughout the locker room. I was like, ‘I’m telling you these guys are next.’ And they’re like, ‘Turn this off.'”

"I was listening to those guys my first year with the Heat in 2010. You can ask any one of my teammates back then, they had no idea who the Migos was… I was like 'I'm telling you these guys are next.'" LeBron paying homage to Takeoff 🙏🏾 (via @michaelcorvoNBA) pic.twitter.com/UuQHTb1wey — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 7, 2022

One fan chimed in on LeBron’s anecdote, contradicting the four-time MVP’s story by asserting that the group’s first mixtape was released in 2011. August of that year, to be exact, which is months after the 2010-11 season would have ended.

Migos first tape was in 2011, Bron is incredibly hilarious. https://t.co/BCE05c8yp1 — Ahmed/The Ears 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 7, 2022

Of course, LeBron James could very well just be mistaken in thinking of the right year of when it all went down. But given how the man can literally remember plays that happened in specific games years after they actually happened, he probably has a decent grasp of when he was first vibing to some of that Migos magic.

Whether embellishment or not, RIP to Takeoff.