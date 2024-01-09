Contrary to popular belief, Doc Rivers is not the favorite to replace Darvin Ham as the Lakers' head coach

Darvin Ham bought himself at least another day as the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers when they came out victorious against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. However, speculation remains rampant that Ham may not be long for the job. Rumor has it that there's been growing disconnect between Ham and the locker room, and the Purple and Gold may end up wanting a new voice at the helm in no time.

One of the most popular suggestion among fans to replace Ham as Lakers head coach is Doc Rivers, who's currently working in the commentary booth at ESPN. However, Rivers is not the odds-on favorite to replace Ham. According to BetOnline's online odds, current Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy is the most likely replacement for Ham, with his odds to become head coach being set at +200. Rivers' currently stands at +300, so he's not too far off.

Rounding out the top five of potential Darvin Ham replacements are Terry Stotts (at +400), Dave Joerger (+500), and another Lakers assistant coach in Chris Jent (+700). Others in the mix are Jeff Van Gundy, Mike Budenhozler, Mark Jackson, and Kenny Atkinson, whose odds to supplant Ham are worse than the ones previously mentioned.

In fact, on BetOnline's special props page, individuals can also bet on LeBron James and Chris Paul as potentially the next Lakers head coach. Their odds are set at +5000, and +3300, respectively, and it's certainly an interesting nugget that Paul is a more likely successor than James is even though CP3 is part of another organization entirely (the Golden State Warriors).

Phil Handy's standing as the most likely Darvin Ham replacement tracks with the rumor that the Lakers are more likely to look internally when it comes to appointing the team's next head coach. Doc Rivers is also in just his first year as a commentator for ESPN, and his track record over the past few years isn't too promising, especially in terms of playoff success, so the Lakers may end up seeking a new voice entirely.

Nothing appears to be imminent on the Ham firing front. The results in the Lakers' coming games will be important in determining whether or not they will be inclined to make a change.