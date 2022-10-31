How Jesus saved the Lakers from scary 0-6 start right before Halloween

Entering their Sunday night clash against the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers were in dire need of salvation after beginning the season winless in five tries. Facing putrid shooting woes from beyond the arc, LeBron James and the Lakers needed a miracle to turn things around, and surely enough, they took home a much-needed victory over the Denver Nuggets, 121-110. All thanks to Jesus, perhaps?

During the Lakers’ triumph, a man filled with Halloween spirit dressed as the ever-loving, ever-faithful Jesus at Crypto.com Arena. A higher being known for having his words come to pass, the man was walking around the arena proclaiming that the Lakers will not fall to 0-6. And it was so.

Per ClutchPoints Twitter:

This man made sure that the Lakers were NOT gonna go 0-6 tonight 😅 He was seen in the arena, dressed like Jesus, walking around telling people the Lakers were gonna win, per @CooperHalpern. pic.twitter.com/TsLjq69lMi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 31, 2022

It took the Lakers 12 days to rise from the dead, nine more than the amount of time Jesus spent inside the tomb. And they awoke from the grave just in time for the spooky Halloween season! Coincidence? I think not.

Alas, no self-respecting clergyman would say that Jesus, or any other possible higher beings, for that matter, is responsible for anything related to sports. Thinking about God having his sports favorites is a funny visual, but nope, the Lord does not control which shots fall through the net and which shots sadly clank out of the rim.

Thankfully for Lakers fans, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and even the much-maligned Russell Westbrook ascended from their early season hell and buoyed the then-only remaining winless team to a necessary victory. Westbrook’s contributions, in particular, will be welcomed by the Lakers faithful, as it appears as if he’s fully embraced his new role as a spark plug off the bench.

Perhaps Westbrook was inspired by Jesus as well, what with his acceptance of the sacrifices he’s had to make for the greater good. (I promise that’s the last religious reference in this article, similar to how Jesus promised to return and save those who believe in him when the time comes.)

Lakers fans will hope that their win over the Nuggets will prove to be a catalyst for an early-season turnaround, especially as they try to maximize the remaining productive years in LeBron James’ career. They also do not want to gift the New Orleans Pelicans a chance to draft Victor Wembanyama, as that could actually ruin the league’s competitive integrity. Maybe the Lakers brass could give the man dressed as Jesus season tickets, as he might be the answer to all their problems.