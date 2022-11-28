Published November 28, 2022

By Michael Corvo · 2 min read

Anthony Davis missed the Los Angeles Lakers’ previous game — a win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday — after being listed as questionable on the injury report with a left calf contusion he suffered the night before (also a win over the Spurs at the AT&T Center).

AD was initially listed as questionable on the injury report for the Lakers’ (7-11) bout with the daunting Indiana Pacers (11-8) at Crypto.com Arena on Monday. He was seen at the team’s morning shootaround wearing a sleeve around his left leg. (Notably, AD is no longer listed on the injury report with back soreness, as he was through the first batch of games.)

Is Anthony Davis playing vs. Pacers?

AD must have felt fine in shootaround because the Lakers upgraded him to “probable” for the Pacers contest shortly thereafter. Assuming his contusion doesn’t cause any more problems, Davis should be on track to return to action vs. Indy. Adjust your fantasy lineups accordingly.

Obviously, the Lakers will be glad to have Davis back. For one thing, he’s an ideal defender on 6’11 Myles Turner, who is amidst a career year: 18.2 points, 43.1% from 3, 8.1 rebounds, 2.6 blocks per game. (Turner could soon be playing alongside Davis if a long-gestating Westbrook+picks for Turner+Buddy Hield trade finally occurs.)

Los Angeles was able to fend off San Antonio on Saturday by scoring a season-high 143 points — spearheaded by a prolific 39-point performance from LeBron James — but their defense, which currently ranks seventh in the NBA, suffered mightily without their Defensive Player of the Year candidate manning the middle. The struggling Spurs dropped 138 points on 50.5 percent shooting.

Davis has resembled his bubble self in recent weeks. He’s averaged 33.2 points, 17.4 rebounds, 2.2 steals, and 2.6 blocks over his past five appearances. After posting 25 points, 15 rebounds, and 3 blocks on Friday, LeBron said his teammate had been “the best player in the league over the last 4-5 games.” (Both Lakers were finalists for Western Conference Player of the Week.)

“Just his numbers and productivity on both sides of the floor,” LeBron specified. “It’s not just offensively but defensively he’s been super engaged.”

The Lakers have rebounded from a 2-10 start by winning five of their last six games (albeit against friendly competition). After the Pacers clash, they’ll host the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday before hitting the road for a critical six-game road trip against formidable Eastern Conference opponents.