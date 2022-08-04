LeBron James is going to be eligible to sign an extension with the Los Angeles Lakers by August 4th. Whether he decides to do so, however, is an altogether different story.

Right now, LeBron has just one more year on his current deal. This means that unless he signs an extension, The King is going to be a free agent again next summer. If you ask former NBA player turned ESPN analyst Jalen Rose, however, he is adamant that LeBron isn’t going anywhere. According to Rose, the Lakers know that they’re going to be able to keep LeBron in Hollywood beyond this season because of his family (h/t Michael Macasero of sportskeeda):

“They know he ain’t leaving now,” Rose said. “So it don’t even matter what happens with the contract. They know they got the house out here, the wife out here, they know the kids out here. “We always think about it as LeBron James the superstar, not always LeBron James the father, the dad, the human being. I don’t think he’s gonna necessarily wanna uproot to go play somewhere else.”

Fair point from Jalen Rose here. LeBron’s kids are growing up fast, and it would be a challenging transition for them to leave LA. This also wouldn’t be the first time they’ve been uprooted after their dad decided to change teams. At this point, enough is enough.

Rose also pointed out that while there has been some talk about LeBron potentially returning to his beloved Cleveland Cavaliers, he just doesn’t see this happening:

“I think that chapter’s closed,” Rose said. “…We know he and Dan Gilbert don’t have the best relationship. I think once he won that championship and he left Cleveland, I think that ship has sailed. I don’t believe that LeBron would end up a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.”

LeBron James loves Cleveland and the city loves him back with all their heart. However, as Rose said, it feels like that chapter is already over and done with.