Big Game James was hyped for The King's poster.

LeBron James continues to defeat Father Time. In the third quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' 106-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, The King dropped a filthy poster over the head of Clippers star Paul George. This prompted Lakers legend James Worthy, an insane dunker in his own right, to call LeBron's highlight “the dunk of the century.”

"That was the dunk of the century." James Worthy on LeBron's poster dunk over Paul George last night.

This guy is 39 years old, by the way.

Worthy certainly makes a case. If there is anyone who knows about catching a body or two, it's Big Game James. He's thrown down some insane slams throughout the course of his career.

But there have been some nasty body-catching dunks since the millennium. Just look through Blake Griffin and Vince Carter's highlight packages and it won't take you long to find one that could surpass James' jam.

Nonetheless, James being nearly 40 and still doing this warrants some bonus points. It's crazy that he is still able to do this at this age. And the craziest part about it? We're not even shocked at all.

As terrific as this highlight was, James was probably most happy that the Lakers just got a win. The Lakers finally snapped a four-game losing streak and beat their cross-locker room rivals the Clippers, who ended their five-game winning streak.

James finished with 25 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists on 11-of-19 shooting.

This 2023-24 season has not been kind to the Purple and Gold squad. Since winning the inaugural In-Season Tournament, the Lakers went on to lose 10 of their next 13 games.

The Lakers look to carry the momentum from Sunday's win as they host the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.