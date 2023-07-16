Whenever the discussion focuses on the greatest basketball players of all-time, it almost always leads to debate because all fans, players, coaches, media members and executives have their own opinions. However, when the NBA's logo offers his opinion on the subject it's quite another story. Jerry West was one of the game's all-time great players and his opinion carries a ton of credibility.

West was a recent guest on the Dan Patrick show (12:24 mark on video), and he was willing to give his take on the All-NBA team — to a point. He told Patrick that LeBron James, Michael Jordan and the late Kobe Bryant all deserved to be on the all-time starting five because they had the skills and could play very well with each other. However, he did not name the other two players that would play on the starting five.

He went into detail on what made each of those players special.

“Well, there are three players who would be on there right away,” West said. “One of them presently playing in LeBron James. Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. I would take those three players because of the uniqueness of the game today. It’s almost a position-less league.

“Those three players would fit in beautifully. All of them could probably play three positions, and they have.

Jerry West had a remarkable 14-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, starting with the 1960-61 season through the 1973-74 season. West averaged 27.0 points and 6.7 assists per game throughout his career while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. The Lakers won the NBA title in 1972, beating the New York Knicks in 5 games during the championship round.