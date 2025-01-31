Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Reddick was impressed with his team's commanding 134-96 victory over the Washington Wizards. In the process, Los Angeles moved to fifth in the Western Conference with their 27-19 record.

Despite missing Anthony Davis, the Lakers showcased resilience and depth. Rookie Dalston Knecht was ejected after receiving two technical fouls for arguing with officials. However, the team maintained their focus and intensity in the game.

The Lakers have notably come out against inferior teams with what has seemed like a casual attitude and played down to their level. However, when they hit the court against the Wizards, who have the worst record in the NBA, they did the opposite.

From the opening minutes, the Lakers jumped all over the Wizards who have been struggling and never let loose. They led by 33 points at halftime and kept their foot on the pedal as they secured a 134-96 victory. The Lakers held Washington to 31.9% shooting from the field and took advantage of that poor shooting by scoring 37 fast-break points. Speaking about the same during the post-game press conference, Lakers head coach JJ Redick complimented his team's aggressive attitude.

“I asked the guys to play with an edge,” Reddick said. “I thought they did. We were the instigators. I like that we were angry tonight. We played angry.”

It is worth noting that this was only the sixth game they won this season by a margin of over 10 points. The game allowed them to rest LeBron James, who had 24 points and 11 assists, throughout the fourth quarter. The victory demonstrated Los Angeles' adaptability even without some top players.

Moreover, the Lakers' collective effort highlighted their potential as they continue to navigate through challenges this season. The team will need to play with the same energy when they take on the streaking New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden next.