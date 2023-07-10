The Los Angeles Lakers are still looking for another center to fill one of their remaining two roster spots, and Kendrick Perkins has a suggestion on who the team should pursue: Dwight Howard.

During his latest appearance on NBA Today, Perkins heaped praise on the Lakers and the offseason they are having so far. The former NBA center noted that the Purple and Gold are definitely the biggest winners of 2023 free agency, as they not only added more depth but also improved in several key areas with the addition of Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and Jaxson Hayes.

Of course LA is far from over with their moves, and so Perk wants the team to finish it on a good note by adding someone who is not only an NBA champion, but also a player who knows his role and how to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

“Damn it, if they didn't win, who did? No one had a better offseason than the Los Angeles Lakers. … Now do they need to finish it? Absolutely. Either they re-sign Tristan Thompson and bring him back or go out and get a guy that won the NBA championship for you. I know he's older, but it's always great to have an adult in the locker room that's gonna know his role in a guy like Dwight Howard. I feel like that will also be a perfect fit,” Perkins explained.

It's unknown if the Lakers have any interest in Dwight Howard, though. Based on the latest reports, LA is considering Christian Wood or Bismack Biyombo as a backup big.

Howard is attempting an NBA comeback, so as Kendrick Perkins suggested, it might not be bad to give him a chance. Nonetheless, LA will certainly need to be careful with who they add since they need to do it correctly and avoid wasting another season in LeBron's remaining few years in the league.