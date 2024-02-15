Perkins believes James should stay with Lakers if he wants his best chance to win again

This has not been the kind of season that LeBron James anticipated for the Los Angeles Lakers, and he has clearly been unhappy with the team's performance this year. As the Lakers hit the All-Star Break, they have a 30-26 record and are in 9th place in the Western Conference.

“Staying in L.A. is [LeBron’s] best chance at winning a title… This offseason, there’s gonna be a move… Imagine if he gets another superstar caliber player in this locker room.” Kendrick Perkins on LeBron James’ impending free agency 👀 (via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/sLR04gguXy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 15, 2024

Since they are not in the top six teams at this point, they would have to perforin the play-in portion of the postseason. For a team that has 17 NBA championships in it history, it is a very poor alternative.

There was a recent report that the Golden State Warriors attempted to engage the Lakers and James to see if there was a possibility that he could be acquired in a trade. Neither the Lakers nor James were interested in pursuing that opportunity.

ESPN's NBA expert Kendrick Perkins says that James should remain with the Lakers if he has real hope of returning to championship status. The 39-year-old James is still clearly capable of playing at a high level, and his presence attracts other great players.

The Lakers had a brief run at glory this season as they won the NBA's initial in-season tournament. Outside of that, their performance has been ordinary.

LeBron James is once again the team's statistical leader, as he his averaging 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. He has played in 49 of the Lakers' 56 games this season.