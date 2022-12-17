By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Anthony Davis has been playing at an MVP level for the Los Angeles Lakers of late. LeBron James hasn’t been bad himself, but he’s not exactly in the race at the moment. Then again, he’s won the MVP trophy four times in the past, so this is obviously something that he’s more than familiar with.

The capacity crowd at the Crypto.com Arena did not break out their MVP chants for Davis or LeBron on Friday night, though. They had a different player in mind:

An MVP chant breaks out at Crypto for Austin Reaves after he made this tough and-1 bucket 🗣️pic.twitter.com/sgyKWnk2ts — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 17, 2022

Yup, that’s right. It was Austin Reaves that prompted the MVP chants from the home fans. This man has earned a real cult following among LA supporters, which isn’t surprising considering how hard he plays. There is no denying, however, that the MVP chants were a bit of an unexpected development. What you can say for sure is that Lakers fans have nothing but love for Reaves.

Despite the outpouring of support, don’t expect the 24-year-old to be in the MVP race this season — probably not ever.

Be that as it may, Reaves has been great for the Lakers this season. The second-year shooting guard is averaging 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 29.3 minutes per game. He’s emerged as an integral piece in coach Darvin Ham’s rotation, and it looks like this is going to be the case for him the rest of the way. LA is reportedly in the market for a new guard, but it doesn’t seem like Reaves is in danger of losing minutes in the foreseeable future.