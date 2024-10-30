The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a pretty hot start in 2024 under new head coach JJ Redick, winning their first three games before dropping one in Phoenix against the Suns on Monday. They have a difficult task in front of them on Wednesday night when they head to Cleveland to take on the unbeaten Cavaliers.

Of course, playing against Cleveland in Ohio is special for LeBron James and his son, Bronny. The two made history earlier this month in the season opener when they became the first father-son duo to play in an NBA game together. Bronny James hasn't seen any playing time since that initial stint on opening night, but Redick teased that he may get some playing time against the Cavaliers, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“JJ Redick, possibly hinting at Bronny James playing tonight, said there might be ‘a tweak' in the rotation tonight,” McMenamin reported on X, formerly Twitter.

The Cavaliers also left a poster outside of the visiting locker room welcoming Bronny back home with a picture of him after the Cavaliers won the 2016 NBA Finals.

This could be one of the final chances to get some time at the NBA level for the younger James, who is likely going to spend most of the season with the South Bay Lakers in the G League after the Lakers finish up their road trip on Friday night in Toronto.

James played just three minutes against the Suns, missing two field goal attempts and securing a rebound before checking out. He will likely make a bigger impact defensively than on the stat sheet early on in his career when he is asked to defend opposing guards.

As for LeBron James, the NBA legend is off to an up-and-down start in his 22nd season in the league. His incredible fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday helped propel the Lakers to a win, and James finished with an astounding 32-point, 14-rebound, 10-assist triple double. Outside of that, however, James has been fairly quiet by his standards. In the loss to the Suns, James shot just 3-for-14 with 11 points.

Both Bronny and LeBron will get a chance to show out in front of their hometown fans and get the Lakers back in the win column.