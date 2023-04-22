Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant sat out Game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers due to a hand injury. Without their starting floor general and best player, the Grizzlies went on to beat the Lakers by a final score of 103-93 to even up the series at one game apiece. Still, when the Grizzlies visit the Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night to play LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers, every Grizzlies fan under the sun will want to know: Is Ja Morant playing tonight in Game 3 vs. the Lakers?

Ja Morant injury status vs. Lakers

The Grizzlies have Morant listed as questionable for Saturday’s showdown with right hand soreness, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Grizzlies, Jake LaRavia (right calf soreness) will remain out for Memphis.

Ja Morant, 23, is in his fourth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Grizzlies franchise. He averaged 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game across 61 appearances this season (59 starts).

The former Murray State struggled to score the ball efficiently from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Morant’s 30.7% three-point percentage was the second-lowest of his pro career.

Expect Saturday’s Game 3 between the Lakers and Grizzlies to go down to the wire if Morant is in the lineup. After all, a lot will be on the line for both teams. But with regard to the question, Is Ja Morant playing tonight in Game 3 vs. the Lakers, the answer is maybe.