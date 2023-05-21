Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers just dug a deeper hole in the NBA Playoffs after the Denver Nuggets took a 3-0 lead on Saturday. Now, the whole Purple and Gold fanbase is in shambles, with several supporters ready to accept the fact that the season is over for LA.

The Lakers headed home with high hopes of protecting homecourt and cutting the Nuggets’ 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals. Unfortunately, while LeBron and co. did fight hard to keep the game close, their efforts weren’t enough. Nikola Jokic had a poor start to the contest, but LA failed to capitalize on that.

It didn’t help the Lakers that Jamal Murray continued to punish them, even exploding for 30 points in the first half to keep the Nuggets in control.

After the loss and ahead of what seemed to be an inevitable postseason exit, Lakers fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment to the team.

“17/41 vs 10/32, we need to either hit more shots or keep Denver’s 3 pointers down. Sadly we can’t do both. Fire Ham on Monday after we lose the Game 4. Enough is enough,” a supporter commented.

“Kobe would’ve never let this Happen…” another fan said.

A third Twitter user added, “We’re done for pack the bags.”

Some opted to be more optimistic about the season despite accepting the reality that it’s over for the Lakers. Another fan added, “We definitely meet our match in this WCF. Denver Nuggets is the better team. Darvin Ham did a good job in his first season as a Lakers! Even though he has a lot to learn from. D’Lo is a liability in this series! LBJ is my man but he isn’t the man that broke scoring record in Feb. We need to work to get better in offseason. Austin REAVES is the best players in Lakers right now not Lebron or Anthony Davis! Congrats to Denver Nuggets!”

Sure enough, while some Lakers faithful are staying positive, the truth is no team has ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit. It’s just difficult to pull off despite the fact that many teams have tried. And considering what LeBron James and co. have shown so far, it’s not surprising why many find it hard to believe that there is still hope.