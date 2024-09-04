In a recent episode of the “Big Shot Bob” podcast, former Los Angeles Lakers forward Robert Horry expressed skepticism about the team's rumored interest in acquiring Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic. The discussion, prompted by one of the Shaqcast producers, Rob Jenners, addressed the financial and practical challenges of bringing Doncic to Los Angeles to potentially team up with Anthony Davis in a post-LeBron James era.

Jenners highlighted the financial enormity of such a move, stating, “You’re gonna end up paying Luka Doncic, I mean insane money to try and get him out of Dallas, but I don’t foresee a scenario where he leaves Dallas.” This remark set the stage for Horry's comparison to past Lakers ambitions that never materialized.

Drawing parallels to the Lakers' previously reported but unsuccessful plans to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo before he signed a max extension with the Milwaukee Bucks, Horry reflected, “Do you remember we had the same scenario about two or three years ago we were talking about Giannis, like the Lakers were playing a long game to get Giannis… I think he signed that huge deal. It’s either these Laker lovers who are just trying to throw rumors out there or these people who are just sitting around just saying what insane stuff can we say.”

The conversation took a humorous yet critical turn when Jenners added, “It’s the dumbest thing we can drum up, how about Luka Doncic to the Lakers, there you go.”

Horry then expressed concerns about Doncic's age and fitness at the time his current contract with the Mavericks would end. “You got to think about this, Luka is gonna be how old, like 31, 32? By the time his deal's up? He ain’t the best defensive player now and that’s the Lakers' problem. You got to have some athletic guys that can play some defense,” Horry explained.

Horry also alluded to concerns about Doncic's conditioning, a factor crucial to his potential fit with the Lakers, “and Luka, he can score with the best of them but we also know you got to take beers out of his hands cuz he ain’t the one that stays in shape… He ain’t gonna be what you need probably.”

As the Lakers navigate these speculative future scenarios, the focus remains firmly on capitalizing on LeBron James' enduring capabilities while he is still in peak form. For now, it seems prudent for the Lakers to prioritize the present, maximizing LeBron's longevity with strategic in-season trades to bolster their roster. One such potential acquisition that has continued to garner interest is Jonas Valanciunas, whose presence could significantly enhance the Lakers' frontcourt strength.

The speculation surrounding Doncic and other future prospects will likely continue, but for the Lakers, the immediate goal is clear: leverage their current assets and seek immediate improvements to remain competitive in the ever-evolving NBA landscape.