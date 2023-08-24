It was officially announced on Thursday that Kobe Bryant will be getting a statue in order to commemorate his legacy with the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant's former teammate Lamar Odom took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the Lakers legend getting a statue, sharing his heartfelt reaction.

“We all knew this day would come. It's more than well deserved. I wish my boy was here to witness this, I wonder if it will be Afro Kobe or Caesar cut Kobe.Would the franchise consider renaming the Lakers after him… ‘The Kobe's' LOL.”

Odom starts his thoughts by emphasizing that it was known that Bryant was going to get a statue and it was only a matter of time. He continues by wishing that Bryant was here to witness the moment himself, then wondering on what the hairstyle will be on the statue. He ends his thoughts be asking if the Lakers would consider renaming to ‘The Kobe's,” although his ‘LOL' after suggests that he knows how ludicrous this notion is.

There is no doubt that Bryant deserves the statue that he is now officially receiving. Odom will most likely join a plethora of Lakers legends and former teammates of Bryant's at the eventual unveiling, which does not have a date set yet.

Stay tuned into any further updates surrounding the statue that Lakers legend Kobe Bryant will be getting. Lamar Odom joins many around the Lakers organization in celebrating the extremely well-deserved recognition for Bryant announced on 8/24, or better known as Mamba Day.