Lakers’ Kyrie Irving pursuit gets harsh reality check from Skip Bayless

Despite Kyrie Irving unlikely to be traded now with the Kevin Durant trade drama over, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly still hoping they can land the All-Star guard. However, this pursuit confuses the hell out of Skip Bayless, who can’t understand why the Purple and Gold want Kyrie in the first place.

Speaking on Undisputed, Bayless reminded the Lakers that it was Irving who started all the mess in Brooklyn last season. Kyrie missed a huge chunk of the season because of his COVID-19 vaccine stance, and he only created more drama this offseason after his contract dispute with the Nets led to several trade rumors.

“It amuses me that the [Lakers franchise] now considers Kyrie Irving a savior, when Kyrie Irving was the catalyst for tearing apart the Brooklyn Nets last year,” the FOX Sports commentator shared.

Kyrie Irving is set to become a free agent in 2023 after picking up his $36 million option with the Nets this year. He is largely expected to join the Lakers by then, reuniting with former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James.

There were hopes the Lakers could pull a trade for Kyrie this year, but after Durant re-committed, the expectation is they are going to play it out this year and see what happens.

Should Kyrie’s move to the Lakers happen next season, we’re pretty sure Skip Bayless won’t be happy and will have a lot more to say by then.

"It amuses me that the Lakers franchise considers Kyrie Irving their savior, when he was the catalyst for tearing apart the Brooklyn Nets last year." — @RealSkipBayless A hot take on the Lakers possible acquisition of Kyrie Irving 👀pic.twitter.com/jc8nMiLas8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 26, 2022